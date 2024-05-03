Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

