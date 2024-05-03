Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $62.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $498,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

