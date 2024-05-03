Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.