MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
