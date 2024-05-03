MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.