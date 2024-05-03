MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

