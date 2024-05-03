MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,655 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 305.36%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.