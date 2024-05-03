MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

