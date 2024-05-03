MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.