MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 104,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

