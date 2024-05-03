MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $363.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $215.56 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,802 shares of company stock worth $22,142,301 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

