Monks (LON:MNKS) Insider Randeep Singh Grewal Acquires 875 Shares

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,562.81).

Monks Price Performance

Shares of LON MNKS opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114,456.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monks has a 12 month low of GBX 880 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,160 ($14.57). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

