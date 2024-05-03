Moore Capital Management, Lp Sells 1,500,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Stock

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Moore Capital Management, Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CONX Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.20 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CONX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONX stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,505,000. CONX comprises approximately 18.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.14% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.