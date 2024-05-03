Morgan Stanley Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $34.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 108.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 39,509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 253.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

