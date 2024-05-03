Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 431,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,940 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.