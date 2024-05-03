Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,397,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 295,367,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

