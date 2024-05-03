Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Mplx Stock Down 1.2 %
MPLX stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
