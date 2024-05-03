Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx Stock Down 1.2 %

MPLX stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

