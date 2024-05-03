Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,969,750.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

