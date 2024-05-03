Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of MWA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

