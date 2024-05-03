Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $86,527.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,068.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $86,527.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,068.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,913 shares of company stock worth $34,492,522 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.