National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on L. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.71.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L opened at C$154.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$155.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total transaction of C$1,475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

