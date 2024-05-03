National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.70.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$88.11 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

