National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.35 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$603.05 million.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

