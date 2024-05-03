National Bank Financial Weighs in on Definity Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.70.

TSE DFY opened at C$46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

