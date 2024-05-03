National Bankshares Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,791.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

FFH stock opened at C$1,523.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$910.44 and a 52 week high of C$1,563.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,483.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,330.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.