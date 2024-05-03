National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$247.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$245.00 to C$247.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$240.11.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFC opened at C$228.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.42. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.