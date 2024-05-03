NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Mark Seligman Buys 159 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.16).

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NWG opened at GBX 303.20 ($3.81) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 618.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.96.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.89).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

