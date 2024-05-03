NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Mark Seligman Buys 159 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.16).
NatWest Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NWG opened at GBX 303.20 ($3.81) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 618.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.96.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
