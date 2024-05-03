NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBTB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

