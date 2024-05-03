Needham & Company LLC Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $85.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.