Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Shares of SYK opened at $326.73 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

