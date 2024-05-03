Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$23.00. The company has a market cap of C$835.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. In other news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

