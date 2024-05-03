Neil Elton Buys 209,937 Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) Stock

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Elton acquired 209,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,391.18 ($36,918.95).

MTEC opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. Made Tech Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.72 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.65.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

