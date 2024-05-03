NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 270,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,557,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 183,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 359,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

