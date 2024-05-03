Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,126,825.94 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $565.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $602.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

