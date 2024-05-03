Neurogene Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.78) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGNE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NGNE opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

