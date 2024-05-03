Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.78) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGNE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.37. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

