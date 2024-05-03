New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Critical Contrast

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -37.85% -30.90% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 1 0 2 0 2.33 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation $1.03 million 3,678.07 -$513.05 million ($0.81) -6.65 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joby Aviation.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About New Horizon Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.