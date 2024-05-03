New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,628,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

