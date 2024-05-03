New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of New York Community Bancorp worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

