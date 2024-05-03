New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $3.19. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 21,542,266 shares.

The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

