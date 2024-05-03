New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,333 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 549,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

