New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of ICU Medical worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $99.04 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

