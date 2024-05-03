New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.21 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of BILL worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in BILL by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BILL by 1,432.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $63.30 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61, a PEG ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.