New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.45 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Construction Partners worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,740,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 101.3% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

