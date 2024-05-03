New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.67 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Forward Air worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

