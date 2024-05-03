New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

