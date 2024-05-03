New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.