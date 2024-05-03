New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,837 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,559,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after buying an additional 425,975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 73.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 784,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 331,488 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

