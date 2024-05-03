New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

