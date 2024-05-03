New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Elastic by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2,474.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic Trading Up 0.3 %

Elastic stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.65 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

