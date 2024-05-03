New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,494 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

UAL opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

